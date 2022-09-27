Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the faculty of Travel and Tourism and Hotel Management organised, “The global trotter”, an event dedicated to spread awareness amongst youngsters about tourism. Students showcased culture, food and tour plans of different parts of the world and states of India. The guests on the occasion were chef Neelu Kaura, chef Bali, Sukhkaran Gill and Elizabeth James. Anirban Gupta, Dean, PCTE Institute of Hotel Management, said such events helped students gain hands-on experience. TNS

CT University

Ludhiana: A talent hunt event was organised at CT University on Monday. As many as 178 students participated in different activities such as singing, dancing, quiz competition, poetry, creative writing, fine arts, mehndi application and fashion show during the event. Actor Supneet Singh, Bhangra coach Paali and other guests were present on the occasion. The event was managed by branding and culture affairs head Sarghi Kaur, under the supervision of the CT University Pro-Chancellor, Dr Manbir Singh, and the Vice-Chancellor, Harpreet Singh.