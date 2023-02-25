Peddler arrested, heroin seized in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

The city police today arrested a smuggler and seized 85 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep Gill, alias Guggu, of Peeru Banda Mohalla. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid in the Salem Tabri area and nabbed a peddler. The police seized 85 gm of heroin, Rs 7,000 drug money and a digital weighing machine from him.

The man had a criminal past as a case of drug smuggling was already registered against him in the past at the Tabri police station. After coming out on bail, he continued to sell drugs, the ADCP said.

Now, a police remand of the suspect would be sought to bust the entire supply line.