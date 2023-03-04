Peddler arrested with 1.9-kg heroin

Ludhiana, March 3
The special task force (STF) wing of Ludhiana arrested a drug peddler and seized 1.9 kg of heroin from his possession on Friday.
The suspect has been identified as Arjan Singh (40) of Bachitar Colony, Jamalpur.
STF Inspector Harbans Singh said a tip-off was received that the man, who was into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time, was on the way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients in the Moti Nagar area.
The STF team had laid a naka near Shri Ram Darbar temple where his scooter (bearing registration no. PB10GR1858) was stopped for checking. Later, when officials searched the dicky of the vehicle, 1.9 kg of heroin was seized. After which he was arrested by them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
During preliminary questioning, Arjan said he was a car driver by profession but he had also been indulging in the drug smuggling trade for a long time. He admitted that he started the trade to become rich in a short span of time, Harbans said.
He said some Amritsar-based smuggler had delivered heroin to the accused in Ludhiana and further questioning of the latter may expose names of some big heroin smugglers of Amritsar.
Though the accused was into the heroin smuggling trade for the past few years, he was never got arrested in any drug case. However, a case of theft was registered against the accused by the Haibowal police in the past and he was out on bail in the matter.
