Peddler arrested with opium

Ludhiana, February 5
The Samrala police yesterday arrested a person and recovered 1 kg of opium from him.
The suspect has been identified as Vijender Kumar, a native of UP, at present staying in Ludhiana. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
DSP Waryam Singh said Samrala SHO SI Bhinder Singh and his team had laid a naka for routine checking during which the man was stopped for checking on suspicion and opium was seized from him.
The DSP said he had been staying in Ludhiana for the past over five years. He was also a drug addict. One of his aides staying in Bihar was also into the illegal trade of opium smuggling and he would also be nabbed. Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought to further identify his links.
