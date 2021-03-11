Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 9

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), headed by Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge Ludhiana Range, arrested Randhir Singh, alias Rana, a resident of Machian village, in Hoshiarpur district, and at present residing in Mohalla Ramandeep Nagar, Bhammian Kalan and recovered 363 gm of heroin from his possession.

STF officials said a trap was laid on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of the drug runner from a house in Akal Sahai Nagar in Mundian Kalan and the accused was nabbed while going for drug delivery on a TVS Jupiter scooter (PB 10EQ 9290). On search of the accused and his two-wheeler, a packet of heroin was recovered from the glove compartment. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS ACt has been registered against him at the STF police station in Mohali.

According to investigating officials, the accused had told during preliminary interrogation that he, himself an addict, had been working as a truck driver for the past about 10 years and had been dealing in drugs for three years. The STF had produced the drug-peddler in a local court and had obtained police custody for interrogation.