Peddler held with 432 gm of heroin

Ludhiana, May 31
The STF wing of Ludhiana nabbed a smuggler and recovered 432 gram of heroin from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Rohit (27) of Peeru Banda. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
STF in-charge, Ludhiana, inspector Harbans Singh said a tip-off was received that the accused was into the heroin smuggling trade and he was on the way to deliver drugs to his clients.
Accordingly, a naka was laid at Sandhu Nagar where a Hyundai Verna car (bearing registration no. PB10D M 7700) was stopped for checking. During the search, heroin was seized from the car.
