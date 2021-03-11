Peddler held with 432 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The STF wing of Ludhiana nabbed a smuggler and recovered 432 gram of heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rohit (27) of Peeru Banda. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

STF in-charge, Ludhiana, inspector Harbans Singh said a tip-off was received that the accused was into the heroin smuggling trade and he was on the way to deliver drugs to his clients.

Accordingly, a naka was laid at Sandhu Nagar where a Hyundai Verna car (bearing registration no. PB10D M 7700) was stopped for checking. During the search, heroin was seized from the car.