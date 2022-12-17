Peddler held with 500-gram opium

Ludhiana, December 16
The Crime Wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested Narinderpal Singh of UP and seized 500 gm of opium from him. A case has been registered.
Crime ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said CIA inspector Rajesh Kumar had received a tip-off that he was on the way to deliver a huge consignment of opium afetr which, the police laid a naka near Guru Nanak Stadium where he was held and opium was seized.
