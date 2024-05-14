Peddler held with 550-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

The Khanna police today claimed to have nabbed an inter-state drug smuggler and seized 550 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Kulwinder Singh (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sourav Jindal, Payal DSP Nikhil Garg and Doraha SHO Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference in this regard.

Kondal said the Payal police team was present at a naka where they received a tip-off that a truck driver, identified as Kulwinder Singh, was involved in poppy husk smuggling at inter-state level and he had kept huge quantity of narcotics in his vehicle, which was parked at some village near Doraha.

The SSP said the police team conducted a raid and caught the truck. The suspect, who was sitting inside the truck, was also arrested, 550 kg of poppy husk was seized from the vehicle. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. Now, police remand of the suspect would be sought so the drug supply line can be busted.

