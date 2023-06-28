Peddler held with opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The Police Division 5 today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 1.2 kg of opium from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Smart City, Jassian road.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal said the police had received a tip-off that the man, who was into drug smuggling trade, was on the way to deliver opium to his clients. The police laid a naka at a strategic place where the Honda Activa scooter-borne smuggler was stopped for checking and during his frisking, opium was seized from him.

The police also seized the scooter (bearing registration No. PB70D9309) that was being used by the peddler to deliver opium to his clients in the city.

The ADCP said during preliminary questioning, he confessed that he had been bringing opium from some suppliers of Bihar and he used to travel in train for the same.

Now, his police remand would be sought for further questioning so that the Bihar-based smugglers can be nabbed and more recovery of narcotics be made.