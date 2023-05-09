Peddler lands in police net with heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

The police arrested a man allegedly involved in drug peddling on Sunday.

The police claimed to have seized 60 gm of heroin, 20 transparent empty plastic pouches, one electronic weighing scale and a motorcycle from him.

The police also alleged that Rs 5,000 drug money was seized from him. The suspect has been identified as Taran Singh of New Vijay Nagar here. The police claimed that he was arrested when vehicles were being checked near Meena Bazaar Chowk yesterday. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.