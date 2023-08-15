Peddler nabbed after brief chase

Tribune News Service

Raikot: The Ludhiana (Rural) Police have arrested a member of a gang of drug peddlers for his alleged involvement in the distribution of drugs and narcotics among addicts. At least 60 gm of heroin was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Arashdeep Singh of Talwandi Bhaie village in Ferozepur district. SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said a police team led by Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa intercepted the youth at a naka at T-point on the Civil Hospital Raikot-Sivia Road. The accused tried to flee after throwing away a transparent envelope. He was, however, arrested after a brief chase," said Bains. TNS

Child's body found in canal

Ludhiana: The body of a two-year-old boy, identified as Danish, who had been missing along with his father Gaurav for the past two days, was found in a canal on Sunday. Following a complaint by Gaurav's wife Poonam, a case under Section 346 of the IPC was registered at Dugri police station. Gaurav's motorcycle was found near the canal. The divers found the body of Danish, but Gaurav is still missing.