Peddler nabbed, heroin seized

Ludhiana, June 29
The city police today arrested a person and seized 150 gm of heroin from his possession.
He has been identified as Diwakar, a resident of Makhu.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said the anti-narcotics cell had received a tip-off that the man, who was into the drug smuggling trade, was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. A special police party laid a trap and nabbed him from a specific place.
The ADCP said the accused had a criminal past and a case of smuggling was also registered against him in Makhu in March this year and after coming out on bail, he continued the illegal trade. Now, the police would seek remand of the accused.
