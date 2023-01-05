Peddler nabbed with 920-gm heroin

Ludhiana, January 4
The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested a peddler and seized 920 gm of heroin from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Jassi Kumar (21), a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
STF inspector Harbans Singh in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the suspect was into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time. He was on the way to deliver the huge quantity of drugs to his clients in the city on his scooter.
Accordingly, the STF team laid a trap and intercepted the scooter (PB91N0930) for checking near a school in Moti Nagar. Later, when the dickey of the scooter was checked, 920-gm heroin was recovered and the man was arrested, said STF inspector Harbans.
During the preliminary questioning of the suspect, he admitted that he was unemployed and was into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time. He even confessed that he was also a heroin addict, inspector Harbans said, adding that on Wednesday, even a dope test of the man was also conducted from the Civil Hospital and his report also came positive.
Now, police remand of the smuggler would be sought from court so that the entire drug supply line can be busted and more recovery of heroin can be made.
