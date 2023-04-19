Peddler nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana arrested a man and seized 272 gm of heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Jethi of New Janta Nagar.

STF, Ludhiana Range, Inspector Harbans Singh, said in October 2022, the STF had nabbed Palvinder Singh, alias Pinder Brar, of Moga with 2.93 kg of heroin. In his questioning, he also talked about involvement of his brother-in-law Amandeep Jethi, Jethi’s wife Tanu and Palvinder’s wife Anshu Bala. Hence they were also nominated in the drug case.

Jethi was also recently declared a proclaimed offender by court.

On April 13, Jethi was arrested by the police and court granted five-day police remand for him. During his questioning, he said he had concealed 272 gm of heroin in the air filter of his Maruti Brezza vehicle. The STF team conducted a raid today and seized heroin, the STF Inspector said.

He also has a criminal past as seven cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him in the past and after coming out on bail, he had again started the trade.