Peddler nabbed with heroin, ice

Ludhiana, August 4
The Special Task Force wing of Ludhiana arrested a drug peddler and seized 110-gm heroin, 71-gm ice and Rs 18,000 drug money from his possession.
He has been identified as Jagroop Singh, alias Jugnu (32), a native of Ahmedgarh, at present staying in Shimlapuri.
SI Naresh Kumar, in-charge, STF, Ludhiana, said a tip-off was received that the peddler was going to deliver drugs to his clients today. The STF team laid a naka at a strategic point in Shimlapuri where after intercepting him, he was cornered. Later, drugs were seized from his possession during his checking. The SI said about a month ago, he came out on bail in a drug smuggling case from the Central Jail here. The smuggler has already been arrested in five cases, including four of drug peddling in the past.
