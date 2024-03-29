Peddler nabbed with heroin, illegal weapon

Ludhiana, March 28
The crime branch of the Police Commissionerate arrested a man and seized 260 gm of heroin, two mobile phones, one .32 bore pistol along with two cartridges and a car. The suspect has been identified as Amritraj Singh, a resident of Dhola village.
ASI Sohan Lal said acting on a tip-off, the police laid a naka at a strategic point on GT Road in Ladhowal where a Toyota Fortuner vehicle (bearing registration no PB10FG0096) was signalled to stop for checking. During the search, heroin and illegal weapon were seized from the SUV by the police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
The ASI added that now, a police remand would be taken from court so that in further investigation, entire drug supply line would be busted and more smugglers involved in the racket be arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...