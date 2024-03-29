Peddler nabbed with heroin, illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The crime branch of the Police Commissionerate arrested a man and seized 260 gm of heroin, two mobile phones, one .32 bore pistol along with two cartridges and a car. The suspect has been identified as Amritraj Singh, a resident of Dhola village.

ASI Sohan Lal said acting on a tip-off, the police laid a naka at a strategic point on GT Road in Ladhowal where a Toyota Fortuner vehicle (bearing registration no PB10FG0096) was signalled to stop for checking. During the search, heroin and illegal weapon were seized from the SUV by the police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

The ASI added that now, a police remand would be taken from court so that in further investigation, entire drug supply line would be busted and more smugglers involved in the racket be arrested.

