Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate arrested a man and seized 100 gm of heroin from his possession. The value of the heroin in the international market is said to be Rs 50 lakh.

He has been identified as Angrej Singh (37), a resident of Charan Nagar, Tibba Road.

CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja in a statement issued said a tip-off was received on Saturday that the accused was into the drug smuggling trade and he was possessing a large quantity of heroin.

The CIA team laid a trap and apprehended the suspect from Tajpur Road. He was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients, he said.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

During preliminary questioning, the accused said he was also a drug addict but due to financial constraints, he had been facing difficulty in buying drugs. Since he started the trade, not only he had been arranging heroin for his consumption but also earning money by selling the same, Juneja said.

Angrez also has a criminal past as four cases of heroin smuggling were also registered against him in the past. In two cases, 100 gm each heroin was seized while in others, 25 and 50 gm of heroin was seized from the accused. After coming out on bail in these cases, he continued the illegal trade.