Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Flooded with waste, pedestrian bridge near night shelter not usable

The pedestrian bridge near the MC’s night shelter is in a pathetic state. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 10

The two pedestrian bridges that are part of the Lakkar Bridge (railway overbridge) have been crying for attention. One of the pedestrian bridges near the MC’s night shelter on Clock Tower-Society Cinema Road is in a dilapidated condition for a long time as it remains flooded with waste.

As a result of the neglect, pedestrians are left with no other option but to risk their lives by crossing the railway tracks in a wrong manner. Residents are now urging the civic body to hold officials accountable for their responsibilities and ensure routine cleaning of the pedestrian bridges along Lakkar Bridge. Both bridges were constructed for the safety of pedestrians and it is imperative that they are maintained properly.

Gaganpreet Singh, a city resident, said the pedestrian bridge starting from the MC’s night shelter side to the old courts side was currently inaccessible due to the presence of waste scattered all over the bridge. The stench emanating from the waste makes it difficult for pedestrians even to stand there. It appears that some people were using the bridge for open defecation also.

“It seems the other pedestrian bridge leading from the Old Courts side towards the AC market is also not cleaned regularly. It is the responsibility of the civic body to ensure that both pedestrian bridges are maintained and cleaned regularly,” he said.

A former police officer expressed concern that the Lakkar bridge pedestrian bridge, near the MC’s night shelter, had been unusable for long. He questioned who was responsible for littering on the bridge and whose duty it was to clean it daily and periodically. The authorities concerned should inspect the bridge to see its condition and take immediate measures to ensure that it was cleaned on a daily basis.

“Those who dispose of waste in the pedestrian bridge area should be dealt with strictly. The authorities must take action to prevent people from littering and ensure that the area remains clean,” he said.

MC Secretary Tejinderpal Singh Panchhi said the staff concerned would be given instructions to take required measures to resolve the issue.

Act strictly against violators, says Ex-cop

“Those who throw waste on the pedestrian bridge, near the MC’s night shelter, should be dealt with strictly. It must take action to prevent people from littering and ensure that the area remains clean,” said a former cop.

