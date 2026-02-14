DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Ludhiana

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Ludhiana

Youth was hit by truck, say eyewitnesses; police yet to probe matter

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:33 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
A pedestrian was killed in a road accident here on Saturday morning. The mishap occurred between the Dholewal flyover and Gill Road Chowk, where a speeding vehicle hit the youth, killing him on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver fled the scene after the accident. Passers-by covered the body with a cloth and informed the police.

The eyewitnesses said the youth was hit by a truck, however, the police were currently refraining from commenting on the matter. They alleged that the police would only be able to determine whether the accident was caused by a truck or some other vehicle after reviewing Safe City camera footage.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene and attempted to identify the body but were unable to get any details about the deceased. They also conducted a probe in surrounding areas but to no avail.

The police have kept the body at the Civil Hospital mortuary for 72 hours. If it remains unidentified during the period, a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was aged between 30 and 32 years. The police suspected that he might had been a native of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar.

Notably, on Friday morning, a woman on her way to work at Dholewal Chowk died in a road accident. She was riding a Rapido bike. The man riding the vehicle lost control over it due to which the bike fell on the road. A speeding heavy truck coming from the rear hit her. One of the tyres crushed the woman's head, killing her instantly. The deceased Suman Jain was working with a private company.

