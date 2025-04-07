DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Pension revision notification issued for vet varsity retirees

Pension revision notification issued for vet varsity retirees

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:53 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
A delegation of retirees from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, met Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora here on Friday in respect of their long-pending demand for a revision in pension. Arora took up the matter before Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development. Following which, within an hour, a notification was issued by Bhandari, stating pension/family pension for existing pensioners who had retired/deceased before January 1, 2016, had been revised on the pattern followed by the Government of India in respect of employees retired from the Central Government before January 1, 2016.

The orders shall apply to all pensioners/family pensioners who were drawing pension before January 1, 2016, from GADVASU, Ludhiana. Pensioners who became entitled to pension wef January 1, 2016, consequent of retirement/death on December 31, 2015, would also be covered.

