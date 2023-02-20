Pensioners' assn joins protest against govt at Chandigarh

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 19

Members of the Government Pensioners’ Association of Doraha participated in a dharna organised by the joint front of UT employees and pensioners at Chandigarh today.

Association president Pawan Kumar Kaushal, who led the members to Chandigarh, said the protest was against the non-cooperative and indifferent attitude of the state government.

“The government has failed to lend an ear to the genuine demands of pensioners due to which we have been forced to take an extreme step. The cashless health scheme has failed to get implemented. Moreover, the arrears of pension revision from 1st January, 2016 are nowhere in sight. The arrears of DA installments for 193 months are still pending with the government. The revision of pension should have been done with the multiple of 2.59,” the unionists rued. They also demanded the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

“The government should be considerate enough to listen to the demands of the aged since they need monetary support to pass their remaining years peacefully,” one of the pensioners said.