Pensioners' assn rues govt apathy

Our Correspondent

Doraha, August 9

Members of the Government Pensioners’ Association, Doraha, have condemned the state government for their indifferent attitude towards pensioners of Punjab.

Ranjit Singh Tiwana and Pawan Kumar Kaushal, office-bearers of the association, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was ready to accede to every demand of the pensioners before the elections, but the government gave no space to their genuine demands in the Budget.

The members demanded that the remaining three DA instalments, pension revision with multiple of 2.59 factor, cashless scheme for medical treatment, arrears of pension revision from 1.1.2016 and arrears of instalments of dearness allowance. They strongly condemned the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank for not giving travel concessions to the pensioners.