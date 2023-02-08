Pensioners’ association to join Mohali protest

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 7

The Government Pensioners’ Association of Doraha has decided to join the dharna being organised at Mohali on February 19 against the state government. A meeting in this regard was held under the presidentship of Pawan Kumar Kaushal at KK Kaushal Memorial Bhawan today.

The pensioners condemned the government for not implementing their demands even after the passing of 11 months of AAP rule.

Kaushal said the present government was no different from the previous regimes of traditional parties and was following the same dilly-dallying attitude towards the demands of pensioners and employees.

He asked the government to accept their demands immediately or they would be forced to assemble at Mohali on February 19 to protest against the indifferent attitude of the government.