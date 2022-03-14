Pensioners, employees' mela at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The PAU Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association and PAU Employees Union organised 8th Pensioners and Employees’ Mela at the PAU here yesterday.

Charan Singh Gurm, chairman of the mela committee, said this year, the fair was dedicated to world peace. It was organised under the leadership of DP Maur and JL Narang, president and general secretary, respectively, of the association.

Baldev Singh Walia, president of the PAU Employees Union, while giving the welcome speech, said the mela called for and shows togetherness among the employees and pensioners. He reminded that the fair had been started on the initiative of Roop Singh Rupa, who was the president of the employees’ union for a long time. Keeping in view the present scenario of the world, especially the Russia-Ukraine situation, the committee openly passed a resolution in support of world peace and also demanded release of pending instalments of dearness allowance from the state government. Many cultural programmes such as dance, songs and kavishries were presented.