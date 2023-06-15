Pensioners stage protest outside DC office

Ludhiana, June 14
Members of the Ludhiana unit of Joint Forum of the Punjab Pensioners’ Association organised a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday. They submitted a memorandum outlining their long-standing demands and concerns at the office of the district administration.
The forum members sought increase in their pensions. They demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should allocate a time for a meeting with them so that their issues be resolved at the earliest.
During the protest, the forum members drew attention to the alleged discrepancy in the dearness allowance (DA) granted to pensioners by the state government in comparison to their counterparts in the central government departments. They demanded from the state government to increase their DA.
In addition to demanding fair pension calculations and hiked DA, the forum members also sought monthly medical allowance of Rs 2,000.
They further stated their intention to escalate the protest in the future if their demands are not considered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...