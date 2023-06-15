Pensioners stage protest outside DC office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

Members of the Ludhiana unit of Joint Forum of the Punjab Pensioners’ Association organised a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday. They submitted a memorandum outlining their long-standing demands and concerns at the office of the district administration.

The forum members sought increase in their pensions. They demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should allocate a time for a meeting with them so that their issues be resolved at the earliest.

During the protest, the forum members drew attention to the alleged discrepancy in the dearness allowance (DA) granted to pensioners by the state government in comparison to their counterparts in the central government departments. They demanded from the state government to increase their DA.

In addition to demanding fair pension calculations and hiked DA, the forum members also sought monthly medical allowance of Rs 2,000.

They further stated their intention to escalate the protest in the future if their demands are not considered.