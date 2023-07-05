Pensioners' union flays state government over devp tax

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 4

The Government Pensioners Association-Doraha (GPA) recently hit out at the Punjab Government for not fulfilling some their long-pending demands. Members of the union met in Doraha in the presence of leader Murari Lal Goyal to chalk out a strategy to prod the government to fulfil their demands.

GPA Secretary Gurdial Dalal pointed to the fact that the state government has yet to revise the pension, which the finance minister had earlier agreed to. Besides, he noted that the cashless scheme for medical treatment is yet to reintroduced and pending instalments of the dearness allowance, including arrears due since January 1, 2016, are yet to be released.

Members of the association also unloaded on the AAP-helmed state government for levying a Rs 200 development tax on the pensioners.

Demanding that the tax be scrapped, one of the members fumed, “This type of a tax is not warranted at all. In fact, the government is duty-bound to support the pensioners, especially those who are already beset with physical and mental ailments.”

“Successive governments have failed to address the legitimate demands of senior citizens who need emotional comfort. Many of us lack the stamina to stage a sit-in. The government should be mindful of our needs,” another union member rued.