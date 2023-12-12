People continue to suffer as ministerial staff extend strike

Ludhiana, December 11
With the ongoing challenges faced by the public, the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) has declared the extension of their current pen-down strike.
Amrik Singh Sandhu, union president, said they have extended their strike till December 13. Additionally, they announced to go on a mass leave on December 14 and 15 as a demonstration of their protest against the government’s failure to address their demands.
The union will convene its next meeting on December 16 to finalise their further course of action. People have been facing issues as clerical staff associated with government departments have refrained from work for nearly one month.
