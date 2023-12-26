People educated on casting votes through EVMs

Ludhiana, December 25
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a campaign to raise awareness among voters was held in the Ludhiana South constituency today. Utilising a digital mobile van, the initiative covered various areas within the Ludhiana South Assembly Constituency, including Sherpur and Giaspura.
Varinder Pathak, Nodal Officer for SVEEP in Ludhiana South constituency, emphasised that the drive aimed at informing voters and motivating them to exercise their voting rights. The participants were educated on the process of casting their votes through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
People can also contact voters’ helpline number 1950 for more information and assistance about votes. The citizens who have not enrolled themselves as voters, can also get detailed information about becoming voters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday