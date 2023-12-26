People educated on casting votes through EVMs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 25

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a campaign to raise awareness among voters was held in the Ludhiana South constituency today. Utilising a digital mobile van, the initiative covered various areas within the Ludhiana South Assembly Constituency, including Sherpur and Giaspura.

Varinder Pathak, Nodal Officer for SVEEP in Ludhiana South constituency, emphasised that the drive aimed at informing voters and motivating them to exercise their voting rights. The participants were educated on the process of casting their votes through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

People can also contact voters’ helpline number 1950 for more information and assistance about votes. The citizens who have not enrolled themselves as voters, can also get detailed information about becoming voters.

