People forced to return without getting their works done at government offices

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

People faced inconveniences at various government offices as PCS officers, revenue officials, clerical staff of the DC office and other employees continued their mass leave for the second consecutive day, Tuesday.

Offices of the Deputy Commissioner, Regional Transport Authority, Municipal Corporation, Revenue offices, SDM offices, etc, wore a deserted look today. Automated driving test centres did not provide services in the city and their gates remained closed.

To mark their protest against the arrest of the RTA, Ludhiana, PCS, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, by the Vigilance Bureau, the Punjab Civil Services Officers’ Association on Monday went on a mass leave. They demanded immediate release of the arrested RTA, Ludhiana, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, and quashing of the FIR that was registered against him.

In support of the PCS officers, Revenue officials, clerical employees of the DC office and RTA office, etc, had also gone on mass casual leave as a mark of protest. Gurnam Singh Virk, president of the DC Offices Employees Union Punjab, said they had extended support to PCS officers, and clerical employees associated with their association across the state are on mass leave from January 9 to 13. Extending support to PCS officers, officials associated with the Punjab Revenue Officers Association are also on a mass casual leave, an official said.

Meanwhile, the people bear the brunt due to the ongoing strike of the officials and employees. A member of the Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, said: “The common man are forced to suffer again as officials and employees at various government offices have gone on a mass leave. Thus, the people are forced to return without getting their works done. I want to question that can the officials and employees go on a mass leave or strike to paralyse the functioning of the government? Their move is against the public.”

“We want the government should take a bold decision in view of the public interest. If the officials and employees are unavailable in the offices, the government should take action against them and also recruit new staff to carry out works of the public. Equal treatment must be given to all,” he said.