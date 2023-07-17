People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 16

Now that water has started receding in flood-ravaged areas, people are complaining of waterborne and skin diseases here.

Hospitals whether government or private are receiving patients complaining of waterborne diseases such as gastroenteritis and diarrhoea and cases of bacterial skin infections are also being reported.

Civil Hospital getting 25-30 cases daily The Health Department has also started a door-to-door survey in the flood-ravaged areas to check possible spread of water and vector-borne diseases. A medicine specialist at the Civil Hospital said “We are daily receiving 25-30 patients who are suffering from water-borne diseases."

Waterborne disease can be bacterial, viral and parasitic, many of which are gastro-intestinal pathogens. Many water-borne diseases such as giardiasis, cryptosporidiosis, hepatitis A and E viral infections, leptospirosis, typhoid and cholera can occur due to drinking of contaminated water, especially in the rainy season. Infection commonly results when the contaminated water is used for drinking, bathing, washing, or consumption of cross-contaminated food.

A medicine specialist at the Civil Hospital said patients coming with complaints of diarrhoea symptoms have increased for the past few days. “We are daily receiving 25-30 patients who are suffering from water-borne diseases,” she said.

“The stagnant water can cause vector-borne diseases. As a proactive measure, health teams have started conducting a survey of areas to keep vigil on complaints of fever, abdominal pains, vomiting, diarrhoea and other issues. Village and ward-level micro-plans for the flood-affected areas is being executed to contain any kind of disease,” said Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur.

People are being sensitised to breeding of mosquitoes in places so that these can be destroyed as soon as possible. People are advised to drink safe water after boiling or chlorination of water to reduce the risk of water-borne diseases, the Civil Surgeon said.

“Bacterial skin infections are also common during floods due to contaminated water and insect bites and to prevent such infections, people are advised to wear rubber boots and full sleeve clothes. The number of patients coming to the OPD with bacterial skin infections has spiked suddenly since the past one week,” said an expert from the Skin Department of the Civil Hospital.