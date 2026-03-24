People here are very helpful, make me feel at home, says Zimbabwean student in Ludhiana

Tanyaradzwa Prospera Dengu, alias Tanya, a cheerful student from Zimbabwe pursuing higher education at CT University here, became an online sensation after his video shot on a bus did the rounds on social media, garnering over 2.4 million views on Instagram in just a couple of days.

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The 21-year-old student talks to The Tribune about his favourite experiences in Punjab, his evolving career dreams and small joys that keep him going in a foreign land.

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In the video, Tanya stepped into the role of a bus conductor calling out to prospective travellers.

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Recalling the act, Tanya said, “When I arrived in Jagraon, the bus was about to drop some people. As I was about step off, I saw the conductor saying, Moga, Moga, Moga, Moga. I thought to myself, let me just also help him out, shout and everything. I started calling out Moga, Moga, aajo aajo. I asked a conductor to shoot a video for me. It worked well and I got famous.”

Tanya said he is learning Punjabi and likes to eat Punjabi food, such as paranthas and butter chicken. He said he is trying to learn Punjabi culture. “Punjabis are very helpful and always offer respect to foreigners. I feel at home here,” Tanya added.

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On the first Punjabi word he learned and his favourite words in the language, Tanya said, “Sat Sri Akal, namaste, hanji, oh paaji kive ho tusi are among words and phrases I use daily.”

Fresh from a trip to Amritsar, Tanya could barely contain his excitement on being asked about the Golden Temple. “I was recently in Amritsar. It’s such an amazing place,” he said with a beaming smile. He described the serenity of the sarovar, the langar service and the spiritual atmosphere that drew him in. “You feel something very peaceful there. It’s not just beautiful, it’s special,” he added.

Tanya has explored other parts of the country that left a lasting impression on him.

“There are other places I’ve visited as well, like Manali. India really has some nice places,” he said, adding that from the snow-capped mountains of Himachal to the vibrant streets of Punjab, the diversity of landscapes and people made his stay here memorable.

On his content creation plans, Tanya says he is working on a new video idea that locals have been talking about. “I plan to make a video about the shortage of LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] cylinders,” he said.

LPG shortage has been making headlines across the country as the issue has affected households, small eateries and dhabas. Tanya feels his perspective as an international student living the same reality could resonate with his growing audience.

Addressing fellow international students, Tanya said, “All I can say is that focus on school and always do what you love, what makes you happy. That’s what matters.”

On his future, Tanya was candid about the uncertainty he is currently navigating. “After completing my studies, I was thinking of going back to Zimbabwe. But because of what’s happening, I think I might stay,” he said.