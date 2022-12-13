People nab 2 snatchers, hand them over to police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

The police arrested two persons for allegedly snatching a mobile from a woman at Bhamian Khurd here.

Complainant Sundram Devi of Bhamian Khurd said that she was attending to a mobile call while walking towards her sister’s home when two bike-borne miscreants came from the rear side and snatched her mobile. When the woman raised the alarm, the snatchers tried to escape but they fell down along with their motorcycle. The accused were nabbed by the public and then handed over to the police.

A mobile and motorcycle have been recovered from the accused, identified as Krishan of Sundar Nagar and Manjeet Singh of Ram Nagar on 33 Feet Road, Ludhiana. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station.