People rush for deleting old posts glorifying guns

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 24

In the wake of the ban orders against gun culture in state, social media users are on a spree to delete their old posts glorifying weapons.

The police have also enhanced vigil against the display of weapons at public functions and circulation of images and songs glorifying gun culture on social media. Senior police officials are also monitoring the compliance of the government ban on the display of weapons and songs glorifying violence.

Rakesh Gupta Happy, a mobile dealer, said people had been approaching him for help in deleting old photos or videos on social media to avoid any penal action. Many are even ready to pay for getting rid of the objectionable posts, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana (Rural) police have registered two more cases for violating government orders on glorification of guns.

The Raikot Sadar police booked Amandeep Singh Amna of Littar village under Sections 188, 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act for allegedly uploading pictures of weapons on social media group with ID ‘Amana Group Raikot’. The Dakha police have booked Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Mullanpur Dakha, under Sections 188, 294, 504 and 506 of the IPC for allegedly threatening Navdeep Singh of Mullanpur in Ludhiana district by displaying weapon on social media.

Raikot Deputy Superintendent of Police Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said all cases registered in connection with violation of the ban would be taken to conclusive end. “We have already initiated process for arrest of suspects,” he said.