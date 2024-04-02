People still forced to cross rail tracks due to lack of underpass, footbridge

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 1

In Dhandari Khurd, the perilous struggle between life and trains persists unabated. Numerous people, including students, women, the elderly and labourers, continue to risk their lives by crossing the railway tracks (Ludhiana-Delhi section), as there is no pedestrian underpass or foot-over-bridge in sight. This issue remains a longstanding demand of the residents and once again emerges as a significant concern during the current election season.

Putting life at risk Walking along the road requires covering a distance of approximately 4 kilometres to reach from one side to the other due to lack of pedestrian infrastructure.

To circumvent this lengthy route, many pedestrians resort to crossing the tracks to reach the national highway or Dhandari Kalan from Dhandari Khurd and vice versa

The areas of Dhandari Khurd and Dhandari Kalan, both fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, are separated by railway tracks and National Highway 44. However, the residents’ persistent requests for the construction of a pedestrian underpass or foot-over-bridge have gone unanswered.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Dhandari Khurd, expressed frustration over the lack of action despite multiple appeals through letters to the elected representatives and railway authorities. He said the residents had also reached out to the Railway Minister, urging urgent measures for the construction of an underpass or foot-over-bridge to alleviate their daily struggles.

Residents highlight that although the government had previously constructed a railway-over-bridge in Dhandari Khurd, no footpath was built. Moreover, utilising this bridge requires covering a lengthy distance of around 4 kilometres from Dhandari Khurd village to Dhandari Kalan. They had cited in their letter to the minister that the construction of an underpass or foot-over-bridge over the railway tracks would significantly reduce this distance to a mere 200 metres.

Sarbjit Singh, another resident, added that government institutions such as banks, schools and post offices are located on the Dhandari Kalan side, while numerous industries and establishments are situated on the Dhandari Khurd side. Many people, from either side, are compelled to cross the tracks daily, risking their lives. This issue remains a major concern for residents and is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming elections. They want the local administration and railways to take this matter seriously.

