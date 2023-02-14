People suffer as dyeing units 'spew' ash

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 13

Residents of colonies on Tajpur Road, Bhamian Road, Tibba Road, and Chandigarh Road are forced to suffer due to massive air pollution allegedly caused by dyeing units. Inmates and staff of the Central Jail had complained about the air pollution in the past, but to no avail.

The residents said the ash had been falling in affected areas for years, but no action was taken on the complaints made to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Pritpal Singh, a resident of Ansal Bachitar Enclave, said, “The ash that emanates from the chimneys of dyeing units on Tajpur Road is found in the houses almost every morning. A layer of ash covers my white car every day. The ash is making the people ill that is a serious matter of concern.”

A resident of Preet Nagar, near Central Jail on Tajpur Road, Joginder Singh, “We had staged protests in the past but there is no relief from the ash that falls in our area and nearby localities. It causes serious respiratory problems. People often complain about coughing due to the toxic air pollution here. We want that concrete action to be taken against the erring dyeing units”, he said.

In 2020, the then MLA Sanjay Talwar also raised the matter, but no concrete action was taken by the PPCB to curb the menace.

A councillor had earlier stated that the areas in wards 13, 14, 15, and 16 and surrounding localities were badly affected due to ash. He had alleged that three vehicles of bio-medical waste to be used as a fuel were caught from a dyeing unit a few years ago.

Now, MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) said, “I have asked the PPCB to check the erring units and take necessary action. Required measures would be taken to resolve the problem.”