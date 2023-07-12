People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

Following substantial rainfall and excessive release of water from upstream regions, fields in around 50-70 villages in the district have been affected by varying capacities of inundation during the past few days. In some villages, water had even intruded into several houses.

It has come to light that approximately 30-40 villages of the Samrala region were affected by water inundation. Jagtar Singh, MLA from Samrala, said villages such as Sherpur Bet, Hedon and several others were affected by the flooding.

He said the Buddha Dariya overflowed from various locations and caused damage. He also said a survey was underway to assess the damaged portions of roads and drains. Necessary action was being taken to address the situation, he added.

Harmandeep Singh, a farmer, said his fields in Kalas Kalan village were flooded due to the overflow of a drain. Additionally, the fields in Ghumana and nearby villages were also inundated. He emphasised the need for the government to take the necessary measures to provide relief to the affected people.

Hardeep Singh Lucky, sarpanch from Khehra Bet, said due to the swollen Sutlej, the Buddha Nullah water flowed back and overflowed at Khehra Bet. Around 1,000 acres of the fields in the village were flooded by the overflowing Buddha Nullah, he said.

The officials claimed that required steps were taken to control the situation in the affected villages. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said they took immediate measures to provide relief to the affected people. No major incident had been reported in the district. Everything had been relatively managed. Water had also receded in several villages.

She reassured the public that there was no reason to be alarmed as the district administration was readily available to assist them.

Malik stated that she and higher-ranking officials of the district administration were closely monitoring the situation.

Residents block national highway in protest

Three days after the waterlogging issue remained unresolved in various villages in Khanna, angry residents from several villages staged a protest and blocked the National Highway-44 on Tuesday night.

Despite the efforts of the police to persuade them, the protesters refused to lift the protest. Villagers alleged their houses were submerged while the administration had failed to manage drainage even after three days. Various villages put at risk just to save one colony in Khanna, the protesters alleged.

Officials reached the spot and assured the protesters that the issue would be resolved. The protest lasted for over 30 minutes and was lifted later. The protesters threatened that if their demands were not met, they would block the highway for an indefinite period.