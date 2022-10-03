 Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Swachh Bharat Mission

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

Ludhiana has slipped to 40th spot against 39th in previous year in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’. File

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, October 2

No wonder Ludhiana has slipped to 40th spot against 39th in the previous year in the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey, ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’, released on Saturday.

A performance audit of the Swachh Bharat Mission in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022, done by the Institute of Public Auditors, North West chapter, Chandigarh, has revealed serious irregularities in the management of municipal solid waste.

Though the audit was ordered by former Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra after ranking of Ludhiana slipped in the national cleanliness survey, the report was submitted after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government took over.

As per the report, a random checking of records revealed that 31,172.318 tonnes of the municipal solid waste (MSW) was transported in two-wheelers, cars, earth movers and unregistered vehicles in 2,874 cases. The scope of investigation increased as tipping charges for transportation of the MSW to the processing/disposal facilities increased when cases of non-existing vehicles were included.

Interestingly, the audit found that in 14 cases the tipping fee for unloading the MSW was claimed within 10 minutes of the previous trip. In three cases, the tipping fee was claimed for another trip before the vehicle left the dumping area. In one case, the time of the first and second trip to transport the MSW was the same.

While verifying the tipping fee for two randomly selected days out of 10 years of the tipping fee claims, it was observed that around 39 per cent claims relating to transportation of 874.525 Tonnes of MSW with tipping fee of Rs 3.05 lakh appears to be doubtful out of 2217.239 tonnes of MSW transported with tipping fee of Rs 7.73 lakh. The MSW was transported though vehicles no registered with Punjab or without valid permits, expired registration and fitness certificates or vehicles with less carrying capacity.

Civic body lost Rs 12.15 crore tipping fee

The contractor was to be paid base tipping fee at the rate of Rs 395 per tonne. It was to be reduced by Rs 35 per tonne after achievement of commercial operation of processing and disposal facilities. But due to non-completion of the processing and disposal facilities, the MC lost tipping fee amounting to Rs 12.15 crore for handling MSW.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

4
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

7
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

9
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

10
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

Open house: What should be done to tackle drug menace affecting individuals, families in Ludhiana district

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night