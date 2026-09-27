Performance review: 3 SHOs shifted, two sent to Police Lines

Adopting zero tolerance and taking firm stand against the underperformance of certain officers of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, action have been taken against five SHOs in the past three months. Of the five, three have been transferred to other police districts, while two had been sent to the Police Lines, Ludhiana. Action was taken by the Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma during evaluation of SHOs’ performance.

Furthermore, during scrutiny, reportedly five more heads of police stations have come under the scanner of the top cop and may face action in the upcoming crime review meeting to be headed by the Commissioner.

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Swapan Sharma told Tribune that to ensure that SHOs deliver, discharge their police duties with honesty and dedication, he had set as many as 21 parameters related to their police duties.

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Among these parameters, 12 are related to the ongoing campaign of Punjab Police against drugs, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, which includes arrest of smugglers, recoveries, probe to bust drug supply chain, etc. The remaining parameters include disposal of cases, pending complaints, vehicle disposal, cases taken to the court, arrest of snatchers, robbers, other criminals, etc.

Sharma maintained that he usually held a crime review meeting once in a fortnight. Every SHO has to submit details of parameters they fulfilled. If they failed on any parameter, then the SHOs have to explain the reason, and if there is a genuine reason, a chance may be given to the officer.

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The Commissioner added that after scrutinising every parameter, initially a warning is served and if still any police station head fails to meet all parameters, then depending upon the approach of police station heads or lethargic attitude towards the tasks assigned, action is taken accordingly, he maintained.

“In the last three months, three SHOs posted in the Commissionerate had been transferred out as they failed to meet those 12 parameters set for them in the drug campaign, while two SHOs were sent to the Police Lines for dereliction of duty. I have zero tolerance against drugs and if any cop is found lethargic on this front, being a head of Ludhiana police, I will not spare anyone,” asserted Sharma.

Yesterday Dehlon SHO Inspector Vijay Kumar was sent to the Police Lines for failing to take timely action against three miscreants who were wearing combat uniform and threatening residents for extorting money. They were also seen openly consuming drugs in the area.