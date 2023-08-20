Performances mark Teej celebrations

Our Correspondent

Doraha, August 19

Heavenly Palace Retirement Home hosted a vibrant Teej celebration that brought together residents, children, and youngsters in a cultural extravaganza today. The event witnessed a captivating showcase of traditional performances and presentations from various regions.

The residents, children, and youngsters showcased their talent through dance, music, and cultural presentations. The event not only fostered a strong sense of community but also bridged the generation gap, allowing the audience to appreciate the rich diversity of our cultural heritage,” shared Neeru Sital, management trustee. Expressing her delight at the success of the event she added, “The Teej celebration reflects our commitment to fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among our residents while celebrating the beauty of our cultural heritage. The performances were a testament to the talent and enthusiasm that reside within our community.”

Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, SDM, Payal, was the chief guest of the occasion.