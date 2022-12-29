 'Peripheral' treatment continued for Ahmedgarh, Payal : The Tribune India

'Peripheral' treatment continued for Ahmedgarh, Payal

Issues of potholed roads, overflowing sewage, poor solid waste mgmt, erratic water supply, staff shortage at govt offices remained unaddressed

'Peripheral' treatment continued for Ahmedgarh, Payal

The work of constructing an STP at the Dehliz Road in Ahmedgarh is going on at a snail's pace. File photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal, Dec 28

Multiple problems faced by the residents of Ahmedgarh and Payal subdivisions remained unresolved this year as well. The subdivisions, which are located on the periphery of Ludhiana, continued to be neglected in terms of development works and basic amenities. The issues of potholed roads, overflowing sewage, improper solid waste management, inadequate water supply and staff shortage at majority of government offices remained unaddressed in the region.

Poor condition of a road connecting Malaudh and Madnipur in the Payal subdivision. File photo

The developments were contrary to the expectations of residents of these areas who had dreamt of a complete transformation with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming to power in the state. Unnecessary interference of regional leaders claiming closeness to parties in power in the state and at the Centre resulted in the stumbling of development works undertaken by urban and rural local bodies of both the subdivisions.

AAP legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Manwinder Singh Giaspura (MLAs Amargarh and Payal respectively), however, claimed that the process for fetching substantial grants for development and maintenance works had been initiated by them.

THE HIGHS
Fast pace of development works in Jan, Feb

The first two months of the year, in the run-up to the assembly polls, saw exceptional pace of development and maintenance works, especially in the rural localities of the region. The then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was leaving no stone unturned in favour of the Congress party with an eye on the elections that took place on February 20. Construction and repair of drains and streets at Ahmedgarh, Payal, Malaudh, Sihar and a majority of villages were undertaken at a fast pace.

Opening of ROB, RUB on Pohir Road

The year saw the completion and opening of railway overbridge (ROB) and railway underbridge (RUB) on the Pohir Road, which proved to be a boon for the residents of both subdivisions. Residents of the localities situated on the eastern and western sides of the Ludhiana-Dhuri railway line will remember the year for the facility that has eased the tension of getting stuck in traffic jams due to the closure of level crossing for hours altogether.

Covid vaccinations, Ukraine repatriations

The region emerged as a pioneer in facilitating the maximum number of eligible residents to get vaccinated against the dreaded coronavirus. Coordination among administrative agencies and social organisations resulted in achieving rapid universal vaccination and generating immunity against the disease among the masses. Help desks established by social organisations in association with the administration facilitated the safe return of all students of the region who were stranded in the war-stricken areas of Ukraine.

Closure of Lehra toll plaza

The closure of the Lehra toll plaza in the month of September brought cheers to the residents of the region as they were no longer required to opt for alternative routes to avoid the toll. The Chief Minister had announced the closure for ‘arbitrary’ charging by contractors. The SAD, however, had said that the term of the plaza was ending anyway when the CM announced the ‘closure’.

THE LOWS
Ahmedgarh STP awaits completion

Even after two years of its inauguration by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, the work on the sewerage treatment plant (STP) is yet to be completed. The frequent overflow of sewage, which is also the root cause of many other health issues, cannot be checked without the working of the upcoming STP at the Dehliz road in Ahmedgarh. The drainage system at a majority of localities of Payal subdivision is also below the satisfaction of residents.

Poor condition of roads

The condition of a majority of roads connecting Ahmedgarh and Payal with surrounding towns and villages is poor. The roads connecting Ahmedgarh and Payal, Payal and Malaudh, Ahmedgarh and Sandaur, Khanna and Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh and Kanganwal are among the worst affected link roads of the region and need recarpeting.

Lack of infra for higher education

Residents are still waiting for the setting up of government institutes for higher studies in the region. A foundation stone for Government Degree College at Ahmedgarh, laid by then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, over 42 years ago on April 12, 1979, is still waiting for its promotion from a pillar of bricks. The Government College at Karamsar persistently faces staff shortage.

Dearth of street lights

Many localities at Ahmedgarh, Payal, Malaudh and other localities of the region lack adequate street light facilities. The timing for the working of lamp posts is irregular, forcing residents to walk in darkness during early morning and evening.

While Ahmedgarh subdivision is yet to select a site for an administrative complex, buildings of many government offices in Payal subdivision need repairs badly. Residents have to shuttle between different premises to get their routine works done.

