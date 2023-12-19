Pet dog attacks Ludhiana woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

A woman was attacked by a Pitbull breed pet dog in Kidwai Nagar. She sustained multiple injuries in the attack. According to information, the woman was walking along the road when the dog unexpectedly appeared from a nearby house and attacked her, causing her to fall.

Following which, bystanders came to the rescue but thedog kept biting her for some time. After the woman was rescued, she was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.