 Pet registration programme goes astray in city : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Only 2,444 pets registered, 464 renewed licence

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

On an average, 15,000 dog-bite cases are reported in city every year.



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 19

The pet registration programme, launched by the Municipal Corporation in 2020, seems to have gone astray in Ludhiana. The Local Bodies Department, Punjab, implemented the Punjab Municipal (Registration and Proper Control of Animal and Vision of Animal Attack), By-laws 2017, to make pet interaction with society more orderly.

Ludhiana, with a population of 17 lakh as per the Census 2011, has only 2,444 pets registered with the Municipal Corporation and only 464 have renewed the licence, which is mandatory. On an average, 15,000 dog-bite cases are reported in Ludhiana every year. Neither pet owners nor the corporation has shown any seriousness in making the programme a success.

Though the corporation also stationed its staff at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Dog Park located at Zone D, it failed to bring any desired results. Since the MC does not have required staff for door-to-door checking, pet owners are not taking the registration seriously.

Dr Vipul Malhotra from Ludhiana MC’s Veterinary branch said they did not have the required staff to conduct door-to-door checking and more efforts would be put in to encourage people to come forward for registration. It was an online process and did not take much time.

“The process of pet registration was made compulsory for pet owners and breeders as several times they abandon dogs and left them on roads. The registration also helps in getting hold of such people,” said another MC official.

The registration programme that was launched with a positive move to check the plight of animals in domestic care and ensure that the pets are properly taken care of by the owners and all necessary formalities such as their vaccination were done. The registration came as a positive step to curb the rising number of dog bite cases and animal cruelty cases. It was made mandatory for owners to get their pet registered, failing which the authorities can seize the animals and penalise the owner, if they do not have the licence. However the registration fee for a pet is Rs 500.

