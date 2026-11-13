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Home / Ludhiana / Petitioner seeks action against officials in stamp duty scam case

Petitioner seeks action against officials in stamp duty scam case

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A day after 10 FIRs were registered by the Ludhiana and Khanna police in connection with alleged stamp duty evasion worth crores of rupees in the district, the petitioner who exposed the scam sought action against revenue officials.

He alleged that stamp duty evasion could not have taken place without the connivance of revenue officials.

According to the FIRs, around 2,000 persons have been booked for allegedly evading stamp duty while executing sale deeds.

The police action followed a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by whistleblower Subhash Kundra Katty, president of the Judge Advocate Peedit Organisation (JAPO), Ludhiana. Katty had been pursuing the matter for several years.

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Katty said that although the police had registered cases mentioning 978 undervalued sale deeds executed between 2013 and 2016, along with the names of buyers and sellers allegedly involved in stamp duty evasion, there was no mention of the connivance of revenue officials.

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