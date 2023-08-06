Pharmacists, Class IV staff deputed at Aam Aadmi Clinics, villagers suffer

Tribune News Service

Rural pharmacists who have been deputed at Aam Aadmi Clinics since January have now decided to join back their place of postings on August 11.

The Rural Pharmacy Officers Association has given time to the government till August 10 and if the government fails to issue any notification then they will join back their work at rural dispensaries on August 11.

Most of the dispensaries are still operating without pharmacists and Class IV employees, who are posted at Aam Aadmi Clinics.

RMOs are managing the entire work, including dispensing medicines and opening & closing clinics, themselves.

Besides, they are forced to pay workers from their own pocket to get the clinics cleaned

Earlier, pharmacists had given an ultimatum to the government to issue orders of their joining back by June 25 but nothing concrete was done in this regard and department kept on giving assurances to the pharmacy officers.

Jot Ram, chairman, Rural Pharmacy Officers Association, Punjab, said that they have been approaching the department to send them back to their place of posting but nothing has been done so far. “Every time we get the answer that recruitment is being done,” he said.

“Every time we approach the government, we get the reply that recruitment is being done. For how much more time, the government wants us to be away from our place of posting. The work at the dispensaries is suffering and rural medical officers are forced to do all the work on their own,” said Kamaljit Singh Chauhan, president of the association.

The Health Department is now gearing up for phase four of opening of new Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state on August 15 but majority of pharmacists and Class IV employees from rural dispensaries are still working at Aam Aadmi Clinics and no instructions of their going back to their place of postings have been issued yet.

Some of the Rural Medical Officers (RMOs) who were assigned duties at Aam Aadmi Clinics in phase two have also not been relieved yet.

Though the department is recruiting new doctors so that the RMOs can return to their place of postings, still some are yet to be relieved. More than 100 pharmacists and Class IV in the state are also still working in Aam Aadmi Clinics.

There are approximately 540 rural dispensaries in Punjab and the staff was deputed in Aam Aadmi Clinics during the second phase in January this year. Medicines have recently reached rural clinics, but the pharmacists are not there.

RMOs who have been posted back are also having a difficult time because most of the dispensaries san pharmacists and Class IV employees as they are still posted at Aam Aadmi Clinics. RMOs themselves are managing the entire work themselves including dispensing of medicines, opening, and closing of clinics and getting the clinics cleaned by paying from their own pockets.

Dr JP Narula, state president of the Rural Medical Services Association, said the department should relieve the staff of the rural dispensaries as soon as possible and the staff should also be sent back for the smooth functioning of the rural dispensaries.

A pharmacy officer who has not been relieved yet said that the dispensaries where they have been posted are suffering because there is no pharmacy officer and few are even without doctors as a result the village population has been left without any choice. “The recruitment process is on, and department should relieve us as soon as possible so that the people in the villages do not suffer,” the pharmacy officer said.

Makhan Singh, a resident of Pandori village in Ludhiana district, said that since the outbreak of Covid, there have been no regular staff at the village dispensary. “Earlier we were told that the doctors have been assigned duties for Covid patients and now in Aam Aadmi Clinics. Who will take care of the rural people like us,” questioned Makhan Singh.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said that recruitment of doctors for Aam Aadmi Clinics is being done and RMOs will be sent back to their place of posting. After this, recruitment of pharmacists and Class IV will also begin.

