Phase 1 of GADVASU Youth festival ends

Ludhiana, November 10
Literary competitions were held on the fourth day of the youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Phase I of the festival has concluded.
Students expressed themselves through creative writing, extempore talks and debate. Dr VK Dumka, comptroller, and Dr LD Singla, director of Human Resource Management Centre, were the guests of honour in the morning session.
Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director (Students’ Welfare), congratulated the winners and motivated the participants for their future endeavours. He said the youth festival is set to enter a more colourful and musical phase as the main stage items will be performed in the second phase from November 15 to 17.
Organising secretary Dr APS Brar said in the morning session, creative writing and extempore talk competitions were held. In the afternoon session, there was a debate competition. College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science (Rampura Phul, Bathinda), and Veterinary Polytechnic (Kaljharani) participated in the event, apart from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar. Students expressed their thoughts on current and important issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...