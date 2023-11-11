Phase 1 of GADVASU Youth festival ends

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

Literary competitions were held on the fourth day of the youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Phase I of the festival has concluded.

Students expressed themselves through creative writing, extempore talks and debate. Dr VK Dumka, comptroller, and Dr LD Singla, director of Human Resource Management Centre, were the guests of honour in the morning session.

Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director (Students’ Welfare), congratulated the winners and motivated the participants for their future endeavours. He said the youth festival is set to enter a more colourful and musical phase as the main stage items will be performed in the second phase from November 15 to 17.

Organising secretary Dr APS Brar said in the morning session, creative writing and extempore talk competitions were held. In the afternoon session, there was a debate competition. College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science (Rampura Phul, Bathinda), and Veterinary Polytechnic (Kaljharani) participated in the event, apart from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar. Students expressed their thoughts on current and important issues.