Phase out Pusa-44 variety amid deepening water crisis: Experts

In a strong appeal to tackle Punjab’s water crisis, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), called for an urgent phase-out of the water-intensive Pusa 44 paddy variety. Instead, he advocated the adoption of water-efficient alternatives such as PR 121, PR 126, PR 127, PR 128, PR 129 and PR 130.

Dr Gosal was addressing a Research and Extension Specialists’ Workshop for Soil and Water Conservation, hosted by PAU’s Directorate of Extension Education. The event drew 326 participants, including PAU experts and officials from the State Department of Soil and Water Conservation.

In his keynote address, Dr Gosal praised the state’s farmers for their crucial role in national food security, contributing 51 per cent of wheat and 35 per cent of rice to central stocks from just 1.53 per cent of India’s geographical area. However, he expressed concern over the sustainability of the wheat-paddy monoculture system, pointing to its heavy reliance on groundwater.

“Agriculture alone cannot be blamed for the state’s water woes,” he said. “Industrial and domestic overuse also plays a major part.”

Highlighting the rise in spring maize cultivation — a major water consumer — Dr Gosal called for accelerated crop diversification towards less water-intensive options such as cotton, basmati, kharif maize, oilseeds, pulses, fruits and vegetables. He also endorsed modern conservation techniques, including the use of laser land levellers (9,200 in Punjab), tar-wattar direct-seeded rice (DSR), drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting and surface seeding of wheat post-rice harvest.

Mohinder Singh, Chief Conservator of Soil, Punjab, underlined the importance of reducing electricity usage and boosting irrigation through canal water. He suggested using solar-powered systems with pond water and installing vertical drainage in waterlogged areas. He also pointed to the success of the “micro-irrigation system”, currently supported by a 90 per cent government subsidy.

Dr AS Dhatt, PAU’s Director of Research, introduced a sensor-based irrigation system soon to be formally recommended by the university. He also emphasised the potential of the “wetting and drying” technique — a highly effective method for conserving water. Dr Dhatt shared new recommendations for water-saving in various crops including paddy, cotton, millet, fruits and vegetables. Topics like DSR, soil testing and fish farming were also highlighted.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, said only 15 per cent of the state’s land remains in the ‘safe’ water zone. Praising the rapid adoption of the PR 126 variety — termed a “wonder rice” — last year, he called for its wider use to preserve every drop of water. He reaffirmed the value of mechanical transplanting, DSR and drip irrigation as proven methods for water conservation.

The workshop also featured two technical sessions focused on water pollution, depletion and management. An exhibition of soil and water conservation technologies was organised by various PAU departments.