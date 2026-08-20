Photographer murder case cracked in 24 hours, 3 held

The Ludhiana police claimed to have solved a murder case within 24 hours by arresting three key suspects and recovering two illegal pistols, six cartridges, drug money and 1.5 kg of heroin.

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Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, said senior officials, including Additional CP Rupinder Singh, DCP (Investigation) Harpal Singh, ADCP-1 Sameer Verma and ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti closely monitored the investigation after the incident. Under the supervision of ACP (Detective-1) Harshpreet Singh and ACP (Central) Anil Bhanot, CIA Inspector Avtar Singh, inspector Crime Branch Inspector Navdeep Singh had launched a manhunt to nab the suspects.

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According to the police, on August 17, photographer Raminder Singh, alias Sonu, had gone with friends to attend a birthday party near the Clock Tower. An altercation broke out between his group and another group that included Chetan, Nihal, Neeraj, Sagar, Harman, Rishi, Manoj Sahni, Deep, Mani and around three unidentified persons. During the clash, Chetan allegedly fired from an illegal pistol. The bullet hit Sonu’s leg and he succumbed to the injury at the scene. The suspects fled in three vehicles — a white Mahindra Bolero, a red Toyota Innova and a red Hyundai Creta (without registration number). Following the murder, an FIR was registered at the Police Division 1 and a hunt was launched for the suspects.

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Additional CP Rupinder said on August 18, the police arrested three main suspects — Harmanjot Singh alias Harman, Manoj Kumar and Rishi Kumar, alias Rishu. During interrogation, Manoj disclosed that he, along with his associates, had rented a room in the Tajpur Road area to hide illegal weapons and other material. Acting on the disclosure, the police raided the location and recovered two illegal pistols, six cartridges, drug money and 1.5 kg of heroin. As the recovered heroin was of commercial quantity, a separate case under the NDPS Act was registered against Manoj and his associates at Police Division 7.

ADCP Sameer Verma said after the arrest of these suspects, a major drug smuggling network was busted by the police which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of heroin.”

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Investigation of the suspects would definitely give vital leads about the drug network and involvement of other big fish involved in it,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said any individual involved in such crimes would be dealt with strictly and swift action would be taken against the suspects to ensure justice.