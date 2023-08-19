Photography Day observed at BCM

Tribune News Service

Students of BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, celebrated World Photography Day. Students of the KG Wing prepared models of cameras using art and crafts. Headmistress Ritu Syal said that photography helped one in becoming aware about little things in life and enhanced a person’s patience and concentration. Principal DP Guleria said, “Photography teaches students about various life lessons: preparation, range of emotions, expressing yourself and to understand others.” He applauded the students for their efforts.

No Bag Day at DAV, BRS Nagar

Ludhiana: DAV school at BRS Nagar observed No Bag Day for students of Class VII and Class VIII. The institution had earlier held for Class III to Class VI. A variety of activities like dumb charades, mono acting, talent hunt, creative writing, crossword puzzles, board games and quiz were organised to engage children in practical and experiential learning. Besides students were told about the G20 meet and they depicted India’s G20 presidency under the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Students also played indigenous games of Punjab and Orissa like kho-kho, hop -scotch, rope skipping and Geete.

Ryanites visit Kitty Industries

Students of Class XI and XII of Ryan School visited the Kitty Industries. They interacted with plant head Rajat Sharad as well as the heads of marketing, accounts and procurement. Kitty Industries was established in 1977 and was acquired by Bingo in 2021. The firm offers around 50 bakery products for sale in the market and has a turnover of around Rs 300 crore.

Government College for Girls

Three students of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, have secured a place in the merit list of BA Semester II examinations that were conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh, in May 2023. “Nishtha Chodhary stood second in the university by scoring 90.93 per cent marks, Maleeza stood fourth with 89.28 per cent and Harmanjeet Kaur secured fifth position with 89.04 per cent,” Principal Suman Lata said.

Lecture on career opportunities

BS Gill, 4 PB Group Captain and Commanding Officer of the Air Squadron delivered a lecture on career opportunities at Arya College. College management committee secretary SM Sharma praised the effort of the NCC unit. The committee secretary encouraged the students to serve the country by becoming qualified citizens.