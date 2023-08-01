PHRC admits petition to shift transformer, electric poles, issues notice to MC chief

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 31

The Punjab Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has admitted the petition filed by residents and shopkeepers for shifting of a power transformer and electricity poles, which were causing obstruction in free flow of traffic on Ishmeet Road turning towards New Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension locality here.

The commission has issued a notice of motion to the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation to look into the matter and take necessary action in this regard. The case will come up for next hearing on September 14.

Giving this information here, petitioner Arvind Sharma and other aggrieved residents and shopkeepers said the commission had impleaded the civic body as a party to the petition. The shifting of electricity poles and transformer to an alternate site involved payment to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) which would have to be deposited by the MC based on the estimate for the work prepared by the PSPCL, they added. Thereafter, the work for shifting of poles and transformer would be executed by power utility as a ‘deposit work’.

In the petition filed with the PHRC after both the PSPCL and the MC were found reluctant to intervene and shift the electric pole and transformer on the left side of the Ishmeet Road-turn towards New Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension area. As the pole and transformer obstructed the flow of traffic, commuters were suffering due to frequent and extended traffic jams.

The aggrieved area residents had submitted that the obstruction to traffic on the stretch was solely due to the negligence and indifference on the part of the government departments concerned. They had said that their fundamental right to freedom of movement and live peacefully in a congestion-free environment was being violated.

Asserting that it was a fit case for the intervention of the human rights panel, the petitioners had sought issuance of explicit directions to the PSPCL, civic body and traffic police to coordinate with each other and take necessary to resolve the issue.

#human rights