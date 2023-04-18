Physiotherapy, yoga camp held

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 17

Lack of awareness and concern about mobility of various internal and external parts of the body, besides sedentary lifestyle, were identified as major factors behind many chronic diseases. Observations were made by a team of physiotherapists led by Dr Hanisha Goyal and Dr Harjot Kaur after examining around 100 patients during a camp held at Sai Mandir at Dehliz road today.

The event was held by the local unit of Bhartia Yog Sansthan on completion of a decade of regular yoga classes at Shri Ram Sharnam.